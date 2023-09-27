Former San Marcos swim instructor sentenced to 8 years in prison in molestation case

Nicholas Piazza, 20, formerly an instructor at Callan Swim School in San Marcos, was arrested twice on allegations of sexual contact with young boys A former North County swim instructor who was arrested twice on allegations of molesting young swim students was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in state prison.

Nicholas Piazza, 20, formerly an instructor at Callan Swim School in San Marcos, was arrested on allegations of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old boy during a lesson there in the summer of 2021. He was later released on bail and ordered not to work with children.

He was arrested again last fall after what prosecutors allege was inappropriate touching of two other boys — a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old — during private lessons in June and September of 2022. Piazza was ordered held without bail following his second arrest and has remained in custody since last September.He pleaded guilty to a felony count of a lewd or lascivious act against a minor under the age of 14 and two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child.

Along with the eight-year sentence, Piazza will be required to register as a sex offender.

In a statement released after the hearing, District Attorney Summer Stephan said, “This defendant violated the trust placed in him by the parents of the victims in the worst way possible and caused harm and trauma to his victims with his lascivious crimes.”

Callan Swim School was later sued by a parent of one of the victims, according to The Coast News, which reported earlier this year that the lawsuit was settled for $40,000.