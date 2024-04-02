Former San Diego Padres Executive Larry Lucchino Dies at 78

Former San Diego Padres executive Larry Lucchino has died, the MLB confirmed Tuesday. He was 78 years old. Lucchino was the Padres president and CEO from 1995 to 2001. He not only helped Kevin Towers and Bruce Bochy assemble two playoff clubs, including the 1998 National League champions, but he is given a lot of the credit for the existence of what's been repeatedly called the best ballpark in Major League Baseball. Lucchino was instrumental in the design and construction of Petco Park.

He then went on to Boston where he helped the Red Sox end their 86-year World Series drought. He most recently served as chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox. Before joining the Padres, Lucchino served as president of the Baltimore Orioles from 1988-1993. “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved brother and uncle, Lawrence Lucchino, passed away on April 2 surrounded by his famil

