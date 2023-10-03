The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Marina Ovsyannikova was charged with spreading false information about the Russian army, a criminal offense under a law adopted shortly after the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine. She held a picket in the Russian capital in July 2022, and held a poster that said “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a killer. His soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed (in Ukraine).

Ovsyannikova, who until March 2022 worked at for Russia’s state-run Channel One, was detained and placed under house arrest, but managed to escape to France with her daughter. Russian authorities put her on a wanted list and prosecuted and tried her in absentia.

In March, 2022 Ovsyannikova made international headlines after appearing behind the anchor of an evening Channel One news broadcast with a poster that said “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” She quit her job at the channel, was charged with disparaging the Russian military and fined 30,000 rubles ($270 at the time). headtopics.com

Thousands of Russians have been fined and hundreds have faced criminal charges over publicly speaking out or protesting against the war in the last 20 months. The Kremlin has used legislation outlawing criticism of what it insists on calling a “special military operation” to target opposition figures, human rights activists and independent media.

Top Kremlin critics have been handed lengthy prison terms, rights groups have been forced to shut down, independent news sites were blocked and independent journalists have left the country, fearing prosecution.

Read more:

AP »

Ukrainian Officer Calls Russian Tech Support to Fix His Captured Russian TankIn Eastern Europe, especially during the early days of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine captured many of Putin’s weapons and vehicles. And recently, when one of the tanks captured by the embattled

Ukraine drone unit says $40 million in Russian hardware destroyed in past monthMuch of the Ukraine-Russia war is being fought with drones, with destructive results. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio traveled to eastern Ukraine, where frontline units are adapting, repairing, arming and deploying what has become one of the most lethal and cost effective weapons in the conflict.

Hanson: America should help Ukraine resist Russian aggressionregion is a Gordian Knot of poorly understood but ancient intertwined and competing threads.

Pro-Russian win In Slovakia elections a red flag for Ukraine'There is a worrying politicization of the issue of support for Ukraine,' CSIS Europe expert tells Newsweek.

U.S. Officials 'Convinced' Russian Disinformation Will Target Ukraine AidAnonymous U.S. officials are 'convinced' that Russia intends to end U.S. and European support for Ukraine through disinformation efforts.

Russian Troops Cede Ground and Strike Back, Frustrating Ukraine’s CounteroffensiveMilitary analysts say that Russian commanders have been using a tactic known as “elastic defense” to prevent Ukraine from holding villages and other positions as staging grounds for future attacks.