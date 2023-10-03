Former 'Rescue Me' child actress credits country music for helping her heal after leukemia diagnosis

After years of musical theater and commercial stints, Natalie, born Natalie Distler, booked a TV pilot at the age of 14 for a show called"Rescue Me," which turned into a seven-year gig working...

Natalie was taken to the emergency room after losing consciousness in a grocery store in Nashville. She was diagnosed with leukemia the same day.Natalie grew up outside Manhattan and would trek into the city with her mom for auditions.

After years of musical theater and commercial stints, Natalie, born Natalie Distler, booked a TV pilot at the age of 14 for a show called"Rescue Me.""A lot of it went over my head when I first started, but it was a really fun group of people to grow up around. And everyone was just so talented and so wonderful." After the show wrapped, she found a calling in music.

"We're just working, writing songs and kind of, you know, living out that life," Natalie told Fox News Digital of her fairytale life making music with Kyle inNatalie began experiencing"pretty significant" signs that something was wrong with her body a month before she was rushed to the hospital. headtopics.com

Natalie was 16 when she met Kyle, who was 18, on an elevator ride to a record producer's studio in New York."So, our world just changed in an instant. I was 24 at the time, So, I mean, otherwise, just like a young, healthy person.

Months after her diagnosis and now living in a new state after their dreams of becoming successful singers and songwriters had come to a crashing halt, Natalie and Kyle were about to embark on a new journey.

Like most of their steps in life, the jump back into music was more of a major leap, Archertown’s third member, John Kaye, said.Kaye has music in his blood, too. He was raised by retired teacher Barbara and father George, who owned one of the last independent music stores in the San Fernando Valley before closing shop in 2021.

