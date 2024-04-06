Former Rep. Devin Nunes Criticizes Media as Left-Wing Propagandists

Former Rep. Devin Nunes criticizes the media, stating that 95% of them are propagandists for the left. He argues that legacy news organizations are funded by billionaires who hate Trump and that alternative media like Newsmax has broken their monopoly.

Nunes also mentions the rise of Truth Social and its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. as a platform that is not just for conservatives.

