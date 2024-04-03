Former Reality Star Leah McSweeney Plans to Leave New York City Over Crime

Former reality star Leah McSweeney is planning to flee New York City over rampant crime, saying the city she thought she would always call home is no longer safe to live in. McSweeney, a fashion designer and former star of Bravo's 'Real Housewives of New York,' joined 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday to discuss her decision to reluctantly break up with the Big Apple.

CRISIS IN NEW YORK: MOTHER RECOILS AT SAFE INJECTION SITE SET ACROSS FROM SCHOOL: ‘OUR BABIES ARE THERE’ 'This breaks my heart because New York City is the best city in the world,' McSweeney told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. 'But it is not safe right now, and it is especially not safe for women.' McSweeney said her daughter was involved in an incident recently when a man approached her and her friends on the subway and threatened to kill them. 'A man came in and sat across from them and said, 'Shut the blank up, or I'm going to kill you and turn you into a pile of meat on the floor,'' she sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vicki Gunvalson Slams Leah McSweeney's LawsuitThe Leah McSweeney lawsuit has shaken the Housewives and Vicki Gunvalson doesn't appreciate it.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Leah McSweeney Slams Andy Cohen for Kate Middleton Jokes Amid LawsuitLeah McSweeney, who is currently suing Andy Cohen, was not pleased that he made ‘cruel’ jokes about Kate Middleton ahead of her cancer diagnosis

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

'RHONY's Leah McSweeney Sues Andy Cohen, Bravo for DiscriminationAndy Cohen has been hit with a lawsuit by former 'RHONY' star Leah McSweeney ... and she's alleging the same sorts of things as Brandi Glanville.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Leah McSweeney Says Andy Cohen Should Apologize to Kate MiddletonLeah McSweeney's taking Andy Cohen to task ... claiming he loves viciously going after women -- and calling on him to apologize to Kate Middleton.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Kathy Griffin believes 'Housewives' are 'scared' of Andy Cohen as he faces Leah McSweeney lawsuitKathy Griffin claims 'Housewives' are 'scared' of Andy Cohen as he faces Leah McSweeney lawsuit

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Leah McSweeney camp on Bravo stars defending Andy Cohen after bombshell suit: 'People think it’s OK to dismiss a woman’s mistreatment'Rachel Fuda, Julia Lemigova defend Andy Cohen against Leah McSweeney’s claims

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »