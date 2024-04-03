Former Reality Star Leah McSweeney Plans to Leave New York City Over Crime

Former reality star Leah McSweeney is planning to flee New York City over rampant crime, saying the city she thought she would always call home is no longer safe to live in. McSweeney, a fashion designer and former star of Bravo's 'Real Housewives of New York,' joined 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday to discuss her decision to reluctantly break up with the Big Apple.
CRISIS IN NEW YORK: MOTHER RECOILS AT SAFE INJECTION SITE SET ACROSS FROM SCHOOL: ‘OUR BABIES ARE THERE’ 'This breaks my heart because New York City is the best city in the world,' McSweeney told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. 'But it is not safe right now, and it is especially not safe for women.' McSweeney said her daughter was involved in an incident recently when a man approached her and her friends on the subway and threatened to kill them. 'A man came in and sat across from them and said, 'Shut the blank up, or I'm going to kill you and turn you into a pile of meat on the floor,'' she sai
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »