Former Ravens Linebacker Terrell Suggs Arrested for Felony Assault

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona for felony assault . He has been charged with two criminal counts in connection with an alleged incident outside a Starbucks drive-thru.

The incident occurred on March 10, 2024. Suggs was arrested after detectives found a black Range Rover wanted from the incident in his neighborhood. He has been presented with his charges and his pre-trial release eligibility is being decided.

Terrell Suggs Baltimore Ravens Arizona Arrest Felony Assault Starbucks Drive-Thru

