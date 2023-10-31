Former Rackspace Technology Headquarters to Undergo Redevelopment

Redevelopment of the former Rackspace Technology headquarters in Windcrest is set to begin in January 2024. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) plans to transform the 67-acre site into an industrial space with eight to 10 tenants. The $40 million renovation will include new facades, green space, and redeveloped parking lots. ICP specializes in these types of projects and has 150 properties across the country.

