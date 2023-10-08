Former presidents Clinton, Obama silent as Israel defends itself from Hamas

It has now been more than 24 hours since Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded areas of southern Israel, killing hundreds and wounding thousands, and two former presidents have been silent.

Bush Presidential Center also issued a statement on the matter and 'strongly' condemned the 'heinous terrorist attacks on Israel that claimed scores of innocent civilians. 'We urge the United States and our allies to stand unequivocally with Israel, its government and people, and support Israel’s right to defend itself against these threats,' the center added.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Former Presidents Clinton, Obama silent as Israel defends itself from HamasFormer Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have yet to comment on the conflict taking place in Israel, as the country attempts to defend itself from terrorists.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.