Former President Trump secures commitments for record-breaking fundraising event

The former president has secured commitments that far outpace the $26 million Democrats raised last week at Radio City Music Hall., according to four sources familiar with an effort that could bring in double what three Democratic presidents raised last week for PresidentHosted by hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson , the event will benefit Trump 's campaign, his Save America PAC, the Republican National Committee and state chapters of the GOP under a joint-fundraising agreement.
“Saturday’s event signifies the GOP’s finance team is all back home," said one of the sources, who plans to attend the fundraiser."Should produce a record haul.” Trump also held a call with donors and fundraisers on Friday, in which he said he expected to double the amount Democrats raised at the recent Democratic event, according to one of the other sources, who was on the call. It was not immediately clear whether all of the committed money would be collected by Saturday nigh
Former President Trump Commitments Fundraising Event Democrats John Paulson Campaign Save America PAC Republican National Committee GOP
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »