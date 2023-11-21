Former President Trump's Chief of Staff Granted Immunity for Testimony

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had been granted immunity for his grand jury testimony last month, Republican presidential candidate and formerMSNBC: “You don’t give Mark Meadows immunity unless the evidence he has is unimpeachable. I want all Republican voters to understand this.

What’s going to be happening in March? going to be sitting in a courtroom in Washington, D.C., with Mark Meadows 20 feet away from him saying he committed crimes in front of me on my watch.” “This is a guy who was Velcroed to Trump’s hip for the entire 2020 campaign and all the post-campaign nonsense, and so this is deadly. It’s done. He’s going to be convicted. It’s over,” Christie added.Considering that Trump now faces 91 felony charges in cases that will be tried in decidedly unfriendly venues and presided over by deeply partisan judges, he could very easily be indicted on at least one charg





dcexaminer » / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former President Trump to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; Ivanka Trump will also testifyMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Ivanka Trump takes the stand in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trialIvanka Trump is the last Trump family member expected to be called to the witness stand by the New York state attorney general. Former President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons already testified.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Ivanka Trump takes the stand in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trialIvanka Trump is the last Trump family member expected to be called to the witness stand by the New York state attorney general. Former President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons already testified.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Ivanka Trump testified in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trialShe is the last Trump family member expected to be called to the witness stand by the New York state attorney general. Former President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons already testified.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of former President Donald Trump, dies at 86Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 86. Barry, a former federal judge and prosecutor, was selected by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983. She was subsequently nominated by President Bill Clinton to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999 and retired in 2019. Her retirement came amid an investigation into whether she violated judicial conduct rules by committing tax fraud. Her attorney denied the allegations.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with special counsel's Trump investigationSources close to former President Donald Trump tell CBS News that Mark Meadows is cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith in the election interference case.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »