Former President Trump Faces Criminal Cases in New York

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in New York , Monday, April 15, 2024. this week in New York in a politically charged and unprecedented situation for the U.S. justice system to navigate as he seeks another term in the White House while facing four separate criminal cases .

Time away from the campaign trail is one of the most obvious electoral penalties Trump will be facing as a result of his legal troubles, as he will spend days and weeks sitting in courtrooms instead of traveling the country to raise money and court voters. As he stepped into the courtroom on Tuesday, Trump stopped briefly to speak into a TV camera and reiterate his claims that the case is politically motivated and the judge is biased against him.Polling has found that a guilty conviction in any of Trump’s cases would lead to some voters being unwilling to cast a ballot for him in November.

“Trump will say, ‘even a liberal New York jury said that this was a witch hunt’ and therefore everything else is just politically motivated,” said Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg University. “I wonder if that turns off the spigot of seriousness .”

