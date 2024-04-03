Former President Trump Declares Nov. 5 as Christian Visibility Day

Former President Donald Trump declared that Nov. 5 will be “Christian Visibility Day,” a reference to his anticipated support among religious voters and a dig at President Biden’s Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation. “What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day?” asked Mr. Trump at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, prompting boos from the crowd. “Such total disrespect to Christians, and Nov. 5 is going to be called something else,” Mr.

Trump said at the Tuesday event. “You know what it’s going to be called? Christian Visibility Day, when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before. Let’s call it Christian Visibility Day, all right?

