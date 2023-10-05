Former President Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan for speaker

Former President Donald Trump endorsed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) for speaker of the House, a major win for the Ohio Republican as he tries to win over the House Republican Conference.
Early Friday morning, Trump sent out a post on his social media site, Truth Social, applauding Jordan on his accomplishments in both politics and wrestling, saying he is a “master” at sports and commending his record as a collegiate athlete and coach.“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C.
Jordan is running for the position against House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) both of whom have been racking up endorsements for the speakership. A candidate forum is expected to occur on Tuesday, and voting within the conference will likely begin on Wednesday. headtopics.com
While the endorsement from Trump will help Jordan win over conservatives — a voting bloc he was already expected to get — it is unlikely to assist him in winning over centrists who represent districts President Joe Biden won in 2022.