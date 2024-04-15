Former Police Officer Awarded $23.5 Million After Being Beaten by Colleagues During Protest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge on Monday awarded nearly $23.5 million to a former police officer who was beaten by colleagues while working undercover during a protest.Hays never responded to the lawsuit despite being served while he was in prison on a civil rights violation, thereported. A judge issued a default judgment in favor of Hall in February and heard testimony Monday about why Hall should receive damages.

Hays was not at the hearing. He was sentenced to more than four years in prison in 2021 and is in the custody of the St. Louis Residential Reentry Management Office, which supervises people who have been released from prison and are serving time on home confinement or in halfway houses. He has one year to contest the judgment.

Police Officer Beaten Colleagues Protest Damages

