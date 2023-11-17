Former Payroll Manager Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling $2 Million from Art Institute of Chicago

A former payroll manager at the Art Institute of Chicago was sentenced to three years in prison for misappropriating over $2 million in museum funds. Michael Maurello expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to his former colleagues and employer. He will also be responsible for $2.3 million in restitution. The judge stated that Maurello's actions broke the trust that keeps society functioning.

United States Headlines Read more: CHİCAGOTRİBUNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ARTNET: Shanghai Art Week Tests Resilience of Chinese Art MarketDespite setbacks in recent years, Shanghai Art Week attracts art enthusiasts and stakeholders to check the potential of the Chinese art market. Factors such as the exodus of foreign residents, disappointing auctions, and stricter government censorship cast a shadow on the event.

Source: artnet | Read more »

CHİCAGOBREAKİNG: Chicago Board of Ethics Finds Insufficient Evidence of Ethics Violation by Former Mayor LightfootThe Chicago Board of Ethics has determined that there is not enough evidence to prove that former Mayor Lori Lightfoot violated the city's ethics code by sending fundraising emails to public employees during her reelection campaign.

Source: ChicagoBreaking | Read more »

CHİCAGOBREAKİNG: Former Chicago Radio Personality Denise Jordan Walker Passes AwayDenise Jordan Walker, a former radio personality in Chicago, passed away at the age of 61. Known for her effervescent personality on-air, she was loved by both her colleagues and listeners. After her radio career, she became a publicist and represented various clients. She died on October 6 due to pulmonary hypertension caused by an autoimmune disease.

Source: ChicagoBreaking | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Attend LACMA Art+Film Gala TogetherThe 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, held on November 4, was a star-studded affair, with A-listers like Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: Super Mario RPG Box Art Comparison: Old vs NewSuper Mario RPG is a charming ode to one of Mario's most creative adventures, though its not necessarily a better version of it.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

ARTNET: Clear Channel Outdoor Accused of Censoring Public Art Exhibit in HoustonTwo nonprofits claim that Clear Channel Outdoor has effectively censored a public art exhibit in Houston, Texas. The exhibit, called '8x5 Houston,' is critical of the Texas prison system.

Source: artnet | Read more »