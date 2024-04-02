Former Padres President Larry Lucchino Dies at 78

Larry Lucchino, who served as Padres president from 1995 to 2001, died Tuesday. He was 78. Lucchino was 'surrounded by family,' a statement from his family stated. The Lucchinos went on to thank his 'friends and caregivers, who, over the past few months, have surrounded him with love, lauighter and happy memories.' The Padres inducted Lucchino into their Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside broadcaster Ted Leitner.

The ceremony took place at Petco, which Lucchino spearheaded after helping build Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Lucchino also worked for the Boston Red Sox, serving as President and CEO from 2002 to 2015. 'We knew right from the outset that this was all about a ballpark play to stabilize the team,' Lucchino told the Union-Tribune in 2022. 'But I had been warned by various people in baseball, including Peter O'Malley, that I should not come west for this experience, because I could not tell from where I was, but the Padres games are just where they should b

