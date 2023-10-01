Former Packer Allen Lazard developing chemistry with Zach Wilson

Lazard had totaled only 108 receiving yards in his first three games for the Jets, but he totaled a game-high 61 on three receptions inRodgers was in attendance and on the sidelines on crutchesThe former No.
date 2023-10-01

Lazard had totaled only 108 receiving yards in his first three games for the Jets, but he totaled a game-high 61 on three receptions inRodgers was in attendance and on the sidelines on crutchesThe former No. 2 overall draft pick finished the game 28-for-39 — his most completions in one game in his career — for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
One of the scoring plays was to Lazard, who found the end zone for the first time this season on a 10-yard strike over the middle with 10:40 left in the third quarter.
Wilson scrambled and dove for the end zone to complete the two-point conversion to pull the Jets even, 20-20 after trailing by 17-0 in the first half.
Earlier on that drive, Wilson also had connected with Lazard for 12 yards for a first down.
Lazard also grabbed a key 39-yard catch down the right sideline on a field-goal drive in the second quarter.
With Rodgers sidelined since early in the season opener, Lazard didn’t produce much over his first three games this season, with only seven receptions on 13 targets for 108 yards and no touchdowns.
