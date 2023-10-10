Former OSU wrestlers say Jim Jordan betrayed them and shouldn't be House speaker

Four of the former Ohio State University wrestlers who have accused Rep. Jim Jordan of failing to protect them from a sexual predator when he was the team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and '90s said Tuesday he has no business being the next speaker of the House.

Jordan was mentioned by name in the complaints filed with the federal court for the Southern District of Ohio in 2019, and he was also mentioned in some of the earlier lawsuits. In the 2019 lawsuit, John Doe 23 says that he was present when other athletes were discussing Dr. Strauss’ intrusive exams and that “these discussions occurred in front of Coach Hellickson and Assistant Coach Jordan.

