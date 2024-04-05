Former Olympic Cyclist Slams Women's Rights Group for Labeling Title IX Lawsuit as 'White Supremacist Patriarchy'

Former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson criticized the National Organization for Women ( NOW ) for labeling the Title IX lawsuit filed by a group of former female athletes as ' white supremacist patriarchy at work.' Thompson expressed her disagreement in an interview with Fox New Digital, stating that the women's rights group accused the athletes of white supremacy.

The group's tweet claimed that 'weaponizing womanhood against other women' and 'excluding trans women from sports' are examples of white supremacist patriarchy

