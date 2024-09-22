Former Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace Criticizes Hugh Freeze After Auburn Loss

Former college football quarterback Bo Wallace was critical of Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze on Saturday after the Tigers dropped a game to Arkansas, 24-14. Bo Wallace , who played under Freeze while the two were at Ole Miss, didn’t appreciate Freeze’s critical comments of his quarterbacks. Peyton Thorne and Hank Brown combined for four interceptions. Freeze said he had to find a guy 'who won’t throw to the other team.' CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.
'But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ?? … but when there’s a win I watch the press conferences just to count how many times the word ‘I’ is used… appreciate what he did for me , my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho.' COLORADO'S SHEDEUR SANDERS TALKS LAST-SECOND HAIL MARY TD PASS: 'GOD ANSWERED THE PRAYER' Wallace added that Freeze never helped him out as a player and was only concerned about getting victories.
Auburn Bo Wallace Hugh Freeze College Football Quarterbacks
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »