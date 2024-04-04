Former Ohio Teacher Resigns After Joining OnlyFans

A former high school teacher in Ohio resigned from her job after joining OnlyFans. Jennifer Ruziscka, 50, worked as an English teacher for 28 years. She began posting adult content on OnlyFans last December.

School officials learned about it and reported her to the Ohio State Board of Education. She resigned from her position after being accused of 'conduct unbecoming of a professional educator.' Ruziscka joined OnlyFans to support her single-income family.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lucky learning! Ohio Lottery gives 100% of profits to schoolsOhio lottery gives 100% of profits to Ohio schools

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Current and Former Ohio State Players React to Tony Alford Leaving Ohio State for MichiganA slew of current and former Ohio State players reacted to Tony Alford departing Ohio State for archrival Michigan on social media on Wednesday.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Woman quits her job after winning $90K on lottery scratch-offThe woman said she couldn't believe it when she realized how much she won.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Ohio's Shame: Michigan Football’s Recruitment in OhioI did some research as result of a post by BeatMeechigun, stating that most of the Michigan fans in NW Ohio were fans as result of families knowing someone who played there at some point. I still disagree with that opinion. In my opinion it's a combination of bandwagonism and contrarianism in NW Ohio.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Ohio State Guard Bowen Hardman Enters Transfer Portal After Two Seasons at Ohio StateBowen Hardman has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Ohio mom who left toddler alone 10 days when she went on vacation pleads guiltyCLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio mother whose 16-month-old daughter died after being left home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation was

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »