Former Officials Warn of Trump's Return to Power

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper called him a 'threat to democracy'. John Bolton, former national security advisor, declared him 'unfit to be president'. And former Vice President Mike Pence refused to endorse him citing 'deep differences'.

As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for the third time, he faces strong opposition from a contingent of reluctant former officials who loudly warn about his return to power and offer dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign is successful. It is a chorus of detractors that is surprising - unprecedented in the modern era - made up of those who witnessed firsthand his behavior in office and the subsequent turmoil

Donald Trump Presidency Opposition Former Officials Warnings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Trump Administration Officials Pence and Bolton Criticize Trump's Presidential BidFormer Vice President Mike Pence and former national security advisor John Bolton, who both served in Donald Trump's administration, have become sharp critics of Trump as he seeks the presidency for a third time. Pence has declined to endorse Trump, while Bolton has described him as 'unfit to be president.'

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Former US Officials Urge Biden to Warn Israel of Consequences for Denying Civil Rights to PalestiniansNearly 70 former US officials, diplomats and military officers have urged President Joe Biden to warn Israel of serious consequences if it denies civil rights and basic necessities to Palestinians and expands illegal Zionist settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseAs Donald Trumpseeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposedby a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warningagainst his return to power and offering dire predictions for thecountry and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »