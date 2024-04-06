Former Officials Warn Against Trump's Return to Power

Former President Donald Trump is facing strong opposition from former officials who are warning against his return to power. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former national security adviser John Bolton, and former Vice President Mike Pence have all spoken out against Trump, calling him a threat to democracy and unfit to be president .

These vocal detractors, who witnessed his conduct in office, are offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if Trump's campaign succeeds.

