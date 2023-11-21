Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to Speak at League of Women Voters Event

Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will address the League of Women Voters of Piedmont (LWVP) on Dec. 1 at the Piedmont Center for the Arts (PCA). Schaaf will share perspectives about her public service and current passions, followed by a brief question-and-answer session. Schaaf’s talk will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch from Rockridge Market Hall. The PCA is at 801 Magnolia Ave. in Piedmont. Stay updated on this event and other LVWP activities online at





