Former NYPD commissioner subpoenaed in Georgia election interference case

Authorities allege he was involved in several meetings with lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Arizona, two states where Trump contested the results of the 2020 presidential election.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has issued a subpoena for former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik to testify in the first trial stemming from the Georgia election subversion case, that Kerik was an unidentified co-conspirator described in the indictment handed down over the summer.

In a letter sent Monday to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Parlatore demanded that his client get written assurance that he will not be prosecuted before he testifies,. He said that if Kerik is not given immunity, he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, according to the news network.

“To be clear, Mr. Kerik has done nothing wrong and rejects your claim that he is a co-conspirator in any alleged criminal conduct,” Parlatore wrote,. “You made the public accusation, so now you must live with the consequences of Mr. Kerik (and presumably all other alleged unindicted co-conspirators) invoking their 5th Amendment rights and refusing to testify.”

that his client spoke with officials for about five hours on Aug. 7 and focused on actions taken by Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

