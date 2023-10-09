Former NYC reporter for PIX11 stranded with baby in Israel during devastating Hamas attack

Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Dan Goldberg describe Hamas attack from Israel: ‘Angered and heartbroken’Israeli dad missing after he rushed to save daughter from music festival near Gaza Strip

Rebecca Solomon, who left PIX11 at the end of last month, recounted what her family experienced when armed militants launched thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and crossed into Israeli communities by ground, air and boat.

“If there was no Iron Dome after what happened this morning we would not be having this conversation,” she bluntly said. “That’s how serious it is.” Solomon showed News 12 her view from a balcony where she was standing — empty streets on a Saturday night that would usually be filled for the holiday Simchat Torah.“We know right now there are no flights going out at this point but we’ll see what we can do in the next couple days when it’s safe,” she told News 12 Saturday. “I don’t want to jeopardize my loved ones anymore. headtopics.com

“It was not easy,” she said, adding she’s thankful her family got a flight for later this week instead of next week. The journalist, who has 17 years in TV news under her belt, announced her departure from PIX 11 on Sept. 29 over social media and told fans she would let them know what her next move is after taking a break.

