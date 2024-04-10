Former NYC Police Commissioner Warns of Crime Trend Caused by Progressive Left

New York City 's former police commissioner is sounding the alarm on crime in the Big Apple, warning the ' progressive left ' has 'captured' policymakers in the state and created a violent trend that's unlikely to stop anytime soon. Bill Bratton, who served two years as the city's police commissioner , cast doubt on the likelihood that criminal-enabling policies will be overturned as long as far-left city and state officials remain in power.

CRISIS IN NEW YORK: 94-YEAR-OLD VET STRUGGLES TO MOVE ON AFTER NURSING HOME EVICTS HIM, REPLACED BY MIGRANTS 'Don't hold your breath waiting for any changes here in New York City or New York State,' Bratton told 'America's Newsroom' Wednesday. 'The state and the city council have been captured by the progressive left, and it's unlikely that the voters are going to take them out of office anytime soon, and that's where it has to change because they create the laws and the ordinances.' 'Right now, those laws and ordinances are creating the chaos that you just described in the New York court systems and the New York criminal justice system,' he continued. Bratton, who also led the LAPD during his career, spoke after a group of Venezuelan migrants were arrested last week for allegedly attacking officers during an attempted shoplifting incident at an Upper East Side Target. Fox News' Alexis McAdams reported that four out of the five migrant suspects have since been released without bai

New York City Police Commissioner Progressive Left Crime Policymakers Violent Trend Laws Ordinances Chaos Criminal Justice System Venezuelan Migrants Shoplifting Incident Bail

