Former Nurse Admits to Trying to Kill 19 People at Care Facilities

A former Pennsylvania nurse admitted she tried to kill 19 people at multiple different care facilities, piling dozens of new charges on the woman who allegedly administered lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients, killing two. On Thursday, the state's attorney general's office announced the new charges against Heather Pressdee, who now faces two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person.

The 41-year-old nurse was first arrested in May for killing two nursing home patients and injuring a third. From 2020 up until her arrest, prosecutors say Pressdee gave 19 patients at five different care facilities excessive amounts of insulin, some of whom were diabetic and needed it and others who did not. The plaintiff would typically administer these insulin doses overnight while fewer staff members were working and as"emergencies wouldn't prompt immediate hospitalization," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said. "If Pressdee sensed the victim would 'pull through' there is a pattern of her taking additional measures to try to kill the victims before they could be sent to the hospital by either administering a second dose of insulin or the use of an air embolism to ensure death," the criminal complaint, which also said Pressdee admitted to harming patients with intent to kill, sai

United States Headlines Read more: DENVERCHANNEL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10NEWS: Nurse charged with killing 2 patients admits to trying to kill 17 moreHeather Pressdee was already facing murder allegations, and now she's admitted to attempting to kill 17 more patients in her care.

Source: 10News | Read more »

ABC7NY: Former Pennsylvania nurse now linked to 17 nursing home deathsA former nurse who had been accused of killing two patients with doses of insulin now faces more murder charges and has confessed to trying to kill 19 additional people.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Former Pennsylvania nurse now linked to 17 nursing home deathsA former nurse who had been accused of killing two patients with doses of insulin now faces more murder charges and has confessed to trying to kill 19 additional people.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

ABC13HOUSTON: Former Pennsylvania nurse now linked to 17 nursing home deathsA former nurse who had been accused of killing two patients with doses of insulin now faces more murder charges and has confessed to trying to kill 19 additional people.

Source: abc13houston | Read more »

ABC7: Former Pennsylvania nurse now linked to 17 nursing home deathsA former nurse who had been accused of killing two patients with doses of insulin now faces more murder charges and has confessed to trying to kill 19 additional people.

Source: ABC7 | Read more »

6ABC: Former Pennsylvania nurse now linked to 17 nursing home deathsA former nurse who had been accused of killing two patients with doses of insulin now faces more murder charges and has confessed to trying to kill 19 additional people.

Source: 6abc | Read more »