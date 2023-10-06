Former NJ tennis coach sexually assaulted minor student

Parents accused of locking teen siblings in shed for hours — mom claimed kids ‘like it’I’m the ‘Testicle King’ and I feed my 1-year-old son raw testicles — he loves it
A former New Jersey tennis instructor has been convicted of a slew of sexual crimes against a student over the course of more than a year, which began when the girl was 12, officials said. Terry Y. Kuo, 32, of Colts Neck, N.J., was found guilty by a jury Wednesday on 14 charges, including two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
"The conduct of this defendant, so thoroughly outlined by our prosecutors during the course of this trial, was nearly incomprehensibly manipulative and predatory," Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S.
Prosecutors launched an investigation into the former tennis pro after one of his students claimed that he had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions from August 2016 to November 2017, officials said. Kuo sexually assaulted the student on multiple occasions from August 2016 to November 2017.
Marlboro Township Police and Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Bureau and Computer Crimes Unit obtained evidence on Kuo's electronic devices of his sex crimes against the student, along with child pornography, authorities said.
The evidence, together with testimony from the now-19-year-old victim, proved that Kuo lavished the young student with gifts, including expensive electronics, jewelry, and designer clothing and accessories, while sexually abusing her, prosecutors said.
Kuo, who was arrested in November 2017 and is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, could face life in prison when sentenced on December 1.