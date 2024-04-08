Former Nickelodeon Star Opens Up About Conversation with Producer Dan Schneider

Former Nickelodeon star Giovonnie Samuels reveals her conversation with producer Dan Schneider in the new episode of 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.' Samuels recalls Schneider reaching out to her before the documentary aired, asking for a quote of support.

Despite her previous positive experiences working with Schneider, Samuels admits to feeling terrified of him and expresses her concerns during their conversation.

