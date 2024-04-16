Former Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Speaks Out Against Documentary

In recent days, multiple figures with tangential ties to the doc, as well as former child stars, have spoken out against Quiet on Set as larger criticism of the documentary has begun to percolate. The first to cast aspersions on the project was Marc Summers , former Nickelodeon game show host, who said he was “ambushed” into participating. “They never told me what this documentary was really about,” he claimed on the Elvis Duran Show in early April.

She says that when a production company asked to license a clip from the 2022 interview for an “unnamed documentary about child actors,” Fagan reached out to the star’s rep, who confirmed that the actor “unequivocally did not consent to have that content used in this documentary.” Fagan says she told the documentary team that since the actor declined to participate in the project, usage of the clip would be “highly unethical.

