Former Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Reveals Reason for Leaving Documentary

Former Nickelodeon host Marc Summers revealed that he left "Quiet on Set" mid-filming after learning that the series was about Dan Schneider and Brian Peck —neither of whom he says he ever met. Summers explained on a radio show that he was not informed about the true nature of the documentary and was shown a video that he found inappropriate for Nickelodeon .

In the episode, Summers reflected on his time at the network, stating that Nickelodeon was focused on entertainment rather than education.

