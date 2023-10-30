Former NHL star Adam Johnson, 29, dead after cut to neck by skate

Adam Johnson played 13 career games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and last played in the NHL during the 2019-20 season. (Associated Press)Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League in a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night when he suffered a cut to the neck from a skate, the“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time,” the statement continued. “Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”

The Panthers tweeted Saturday that the Challenge Cup game was “stopped” for a “bad injury” and players returned to the locker rooms. Fans were later asked to leave the building “due to a major medical emergency.” headtopics.com

