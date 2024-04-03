Former NFL player Vontae Davis dies at 35

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive back Vontae Davis died this week at the age of 35. His brother, ex-NFL tight end Vernon Davis, spoke about his brother's death in an interview with the Daily Mail. Vernon said Vontae collapsed after stepping out of a sauna. Police say no foul play is suspected, and Vernon said Vontae 'never showed a history' of drug use. 'This thing definitely caught me by surprise. I just don't know what to make of it,' Vernon told the Daily Mail.

'I'm leaning on the detectives to figure it out, but, right now, we have no answers. 'They are going to run tests, and they said they'll get back to us. It could be as long as a month, a month and a half, until we know anything.' Vontae was previously diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder. 'Maybe that's the case, maybe it's not,' Vernon said on whether it played a role in Vontae's deat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vernon Davis Brother, Former NFL Player Vontae Davis, Dead at Age 35Former NFL star, Vontae Davis, who played for the Dolphins, Colts and Bills, died at age 35

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Former NFL Stars Vernon Davis and Vontae Davis' Family GuideVontae Davis offered glimpses into his family's close bond before his death in April 2024 at age 35

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Vernon Davis Believes Brother Vontae Died Following Sauna SessionFormer NFL star Vernon Davis believes his brother, Vontae Davis, died following a sauna session.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Ex-NFL star Vernon Davis breaks silence on brother Vontae's deathVernon Davis says his younger brother, Vontae, collapsed after stepping out of a sauna and 'never showed a history' of drug use before he died.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former NFL player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home at 35Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Former NFL player Vontae Davis found dead at age 35Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson talks about the issues the lack of state funding is causing his district.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »