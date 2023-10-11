Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said, as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico just weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found slain behind her suburban Chicago home.

Brown, 35, was detained Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego County Jail without bail following a"fugitive arrest," records show. Brown agreed to be extradited to Illinois during a Wednesday court hearing, San Diego District Attorney's office spokesperson Steve Walker told The Associated Press in an email.It was unclear the exact charges against Brown, however a warrant for his arrest cited first-degree murder, according to a news release from Maywood, Illinois police.

Maywood police announced Wednesday that Brown was arrested after he attempted to reenter the United States from Mexico, WMAQ-TV reported.began after Myrtle Brown's body was found Sept. 16 near a creek in Maywood, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago. Relatives had told officers that they could not find Sergio Brown or Myrtle Brown. headtopics.com

A medical examiner ruled her death a homicide and determined that she had been injured during an assault.that appear to show Sergio Brown discussing her death. In a video posted Sept. 18 to an Instagram page that appeared to belong to Sergio Brown, a man resembling Brown calls reports about his mother's death"fake news.

"Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI," the man says in the rambling, expletive-filled video, in which he says he thought his mother"was on vacation" in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. In another video posted to his Instagram story, the man references the film"Finding Nemo," repeating the movie's famous line,"Just keep swimming, just keep swimming," the Chicago Tribune reported. headtopics.com

Maywood police waiting on former NFL player Sergio Brown to face chargesOn Sept. 16, Brown’s relatives contacted police after they could not contact Brown or his 73-year-old mother. Both were considered missing persons.