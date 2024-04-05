Former NFL Analyst Faces Backlash for Comments on College Basketball Star

Former NFL linebacker-turned-television sports analyst Emmanuel Acho faced backlash for comments about college basketball star Angel Reese . Reese opened up about the criticism she faced during a press conference . She mentioned receiving death threats and being sexualized. Acho and the panel discussed Reese's emotional statement on the Fox Sports show ' Speak .

' Reese expressed her determination to stand strong for her teammates despite the challenges she has faced since winning the national championship

NFL Emmanuel Acho College Basketball Angel Reese Backlash Criticism Press Conference Death Threats Sexualized Fox Sports Speak Emotional Determination Teammates National Championship

