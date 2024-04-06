Former Newark Police Officer Charged with Inappropriate Contact with Student

A former Newark police officer is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly inappropriately contacting a student and sending pictures and a video. Steven Carles was formerly assigned to the Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County (C-Tec) before the Licking County Sherrif's Office took over the SRO duty. Court documents said he was then assigned as a 'floating SRO' for Newark middle schools.

In late March, he was charged with one count of menacing by stalking and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all first-degree misdemeanors. Court records detail an investigation that began in October 2023 after a family formally made a complaint about him sending messages to their 17-year-old granddaughter. A detective wrote that conversations with the student revealed Carles sent her a message on Instagram during the summer that she described as 'out of the blue.

Newark Police Officer Misdemeanor Charges Inappropriate Contact Student Pictures Video

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

