Former New York Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones deletes 'antisemitic' post\u00a0after intraparty blowback

Former Democratic New York Rep. Mondaire Jones deleted a social media post on Wednesday after it was deemed “antisemitic” and “disgusting” by lawmakers from his own party. representing New York’s 17th Congressional District, tweeted out a photo Tuesday of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep.

Liz Gereghty, the sister of Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is challenging Jones in his congressional primary race, questioned the former congressman’s “judgment” after seeing the tweet. headtopics.com

“If Mondaire Jones didn’t realize that his tweet could be viewed as antisemitic and elicit vile comments in response, I would question his judgment,” Gereghty“If he did it anyway, that’s far, far worse,” she added.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who are both Jewish, also slammed Jones for the tweet. “This was not a waste of time. It is never a waste of time to meet with religious leaders,” Moskowitz tweeted,“This disgusting post is insulting to Jewish people and every person of faith. Meeting with religious leaders is critical to understanding the needs of our communities. This antisemitic rhetoric is deeply concerning,” Gottheimer said. headtopics.com

