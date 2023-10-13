Former New Orleans officer’s bid for clemency denied in 1995 murder case

An ex-New Orleans police officer awaiting execution for the murders of a fellow officer and two other people during a 1995 restaurant robbery lost a chance at clemency Friday during a meeting of Louisiana's pardon board. Antoinette Frank’s bid for a clemency hearing failed on a 2-2 vote following emotional testimony. It was one of five cases before the board following an initiative by Gov.

Williams' family members opposed a clemency hearing. His son, who was a baby when his father was killed, said it was 'absurd' to consider her request. Supporters of clemency said Frank had experienced horrific trauma and abuse at the hands of her father when she was growing up.

