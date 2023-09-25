Former New Mexico deputy faces federal charges in alleged sexual assault case

A former county sheriff's deputy in New Mexico is currently facing federal charges that stem from an alleged sexual assault and carry the potential for a life sentence. is facing federal criminal charges that could put him in prison for life in the sexual assault of a driver he handcuffed and put in his patrol vehicle following a vehicle crash in April.

Michael Andrew Martinez is a former Doña Ana County sheriff’s deputy, the FBI and U.S. attorney’s officials said in a news release Thursday about a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. He's charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice.

An affidavit provided in the court record alleges that Martinez detained the woman on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after the car she was driving crashed into a tree April 30; that he sexually assaulted the woman in the passenger compartment of the police vehicle; and that he later reported a patrol car interior video recording system had been damaged during a vehicle break-in.

Martinez, 33, of Las Cruces, made an initial appearance before a U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Las Cruces whoon Tuesday. The U.S. attorney’s office said Martinez could face up to life in prison if he is convicted. headtopics.com

Telephone and email messages for Martinez’s deputy federal public defender, Daniel Noah Rubin, and a defense attorney listed in the court record, Jess Lilley, were not returned.