Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost eager for another coaching opportunity

It was not that long ago that Scott Frost helped the University of Central Florida Knights rise to prominence. He quickly became one of the more sought-after coaching candidates in college football and eventually made the leap to Nebraska . Frost had some success during his stint as the Cornhuskers' head coach, but his time in Lincoln came to a screeching halt early in the 2022 season. Frost sat out the 2023 season and has not found a new job.

But the former college football coach appears to be itching for another opportunity. 'For the first time in my life, I don't know what's next,' the former Nebraska coach told CBS Sports. 'I'm dying to get back in.' CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Frost was the 2017 AP College Football Coach of the Year and won the Paul 'Bear' Bryant Coach of the Year Award. He coached the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017, before returning to his alma mater, Nebraska, in 201

Scott Frost Nebraska College Football Coaching Opportunity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Duke player Taylor to face her former team in NCAA TournamentAfter transferring to Ohio State from Duke last offseason, Taylor will play against her former team when the Buckeyes host the Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday (Noon, ESPN) at Value City Arena.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Former JEA CEO found guilty in federal fraud, conspiracy case; former CFO found not guiltyFormer JEA CEO Aaron Zahn was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of attempting to defraud the city-owned utility.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Jaguars making moves: Team adds former Bills center, WR Gabe Davis along with former Packers safetyThe Jaguars continued to make moves before the start of free agency on Wednesday, notably on its beleaguered offensive line.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule surprised AD Trev Alberts leftNebraska coach Matt Rhule said he was surprised and disappointed the two men who brought him to Nebraska - university president Ted Carter and AD Trev Alberts - are gone so soon.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Democrats Concerned as Republicans Push for Change in Nebraska's Electoral Vote SystemDemocrats are sounding the alarm on Nebraska as Republicans, including Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) and former President Donald Trump, push an effort to award all of the state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the statewide vote. The current system in Nebraska awards votes based on the congressional district, which has caused discrepancies in the past. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk explains the significance of this issue.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga opens up on viral crying moment after Cornhuskers lossKimmy Yam is a reporter for NBC Asian America.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »