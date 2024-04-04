Former Navy Technician Arrested for Driving SUV into FBI Headquarters

A former Navy submarine technician was arrested after driving an SUV into the FBI headquarters near Atlanta. The suspect, Ervin Lee Bolling, shared conspiracy theories on social media platforms. Bolling rammed his SUV into the final barrier at FBI Atlanta's headquarters and tried to follow an FBI employee into the secure parking lot.

A report claims that accounts associated with the suspect suggested that he was also ready to join a militia.

Ervin Lee Bolling is facing charges of interference with government property. The incident occurred when Bolling attempted to follow another vehicle through the gate. He was taken into custody by special agents and no injuries were reported.

The suspect enlisted in the Navy in January 1998 and served as a submarine sonar technician before retiring in 2017, according to Navy records.

A suspect is in custody after an SUV rammed the front gate of the FBI Atlanta field office.

