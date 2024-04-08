Former NASCAR Driver Austin Theriault to Exploit Rep. Jared Golden's Anti-Second Amendment Votes in Maine's Second Congressional District

Former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault plans to use Rep. Jared Golden 's anti- Second Amendment votes to win Maine 's second congressional district . President Trump has endorsed Theriault's bid and believes he will fight for Maine rs who feel unheard by the political class .

The district is predominantly rural and has been negatively impacted by unfair trade policies.

