Former NASA Engineer Accused of Multiple Sexual Assaults

Investigators say there could be more victims of a former aerospace engineer accused of multiple sexual assaults. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Houston Police Department officials are set to talk about the case during a Wednesday press conference, calling 37-year-old Eric Sim a 'suspected serial sex predator.' ABC13 will be at the scheduled 2:30 p.m. event, which you can watch on the 24/7 live streaming channel in the video player above.

Sim, a NASA engineer, is accused of sexually assaulting six women. He would allegedly prey on women he met on dating apps. Court documents say one woman thinks she was drugged. Four more women are accusing a NASA engineer of sexually assaulting them on dates, according to records. NASA won't confirm or deny if Sim still has a job there, but ABC13 learned he's been on 24/7 house arrest

