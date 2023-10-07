The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Poole made it to the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990 and played predominantly with the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants. The left-handed reliever also had stints with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Montreal Expos before his retirement after the 2000 season.

Taking over for Dennis Martinez with two on and two out in the fifth, Poole escaped the jam by fanning Hall of Fame slugger Fred McGriff.with a towering homer over the right-field fence that would be the lone run in Atlanta’s championship-clinching victory. Tom Glavine and Mark Wohlers combined on a one-hitter in the 1-0 win. headtopics.com

In a total of 10 playoff outings, Poole yielded four hits and two runs in 7 1/3 innings, with nine strikeouts. He pitched in 120 games, struck out 263 batters in 188 innings and still ranks first in the school record book with 22 career saves, including 10 as a junior and nine as a senior. He was an All-ACC selection his last two seasons, graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and was enshrined in the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

A ninth-round pick by the Dodgers in the 1988 draft, Poole returned to his alma mater after his big league career to serve as a fundraiser and supporter of the baseball program.After being diagnosed with ALS in 2021, Poole worked to raise awareness for the disease. headtopics.com

