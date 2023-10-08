Former MLB pitcher Jim Poole dead at 57 after battle with ALS

Former MLB relief pitcher Jim Poole died Friday at age 57, according to his alma mater, Georgia Tech. Poole was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, in 2021. He played for eight MLB clubs in his 11-year career, primarily with the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles, but he probably is best known for a moment when he was with Cleveland.

TREVOR BAUER'S 27-MINUTE PHONE CALL WITH ACCUSER FOLLOWING SEXUAL ENCOUNTER REVEALED He starred at Georgia Tech, where he still holds the school record with 22 saves. He was a strikeout machine in college, punching out 263 batters in 188 innings. 'It broke my heart this morning to learn of Jim Poole’s passing,' Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall said in a statement.

