Former Miss USA president condemns ‘22 contestants for using their voice for the ‘wrong reason’

Crystle Stewart, who was permanently removed from the organization, condemns the beauty queens for speaking out for the “wrong reasons.” Crystle Stewart, 42, who lost her position over the accusations, slammed the beauty queens for accusing her of preselecting.
Stewart – who held her position for three years before being permanently removed – sat down with filmmakers for her first interview involving the 2022 scandal to address the claims multitudes of contestants accused her of.
“I want tell them that I actually commend them for using their voice and coming together,” the 2008 Miss Texas winner, who appeared stiff throughout her interview, told filmmakers of The New York Times and FX documentary.
"It shows that if we unify and work together, how it can amplify your voice," Stewart continued, as she often glanced toward her lawyer, Nathan Sheffield, off-camera. "But they used it for the wrong reason." Crystle Stewart, 42, (pictured in 2008) has accused the Miss USA Class of 2022 of using their voice for the "wrong reason" after they accused her of rigging the competition in favor of R'Bonney Gabriel.