Former Miss USA president condemns ‘22 contestants for using their voice for the ‘wrong reason’

Crystle Stewart, who was permanently removed from the organization, condemns the beauty queens for speaking out for the “wrong reasons.” Crystle Stewart, 42, who lost her position over the accusations, slammed the beauty queens for accusing her of preselecting.

Stewart – who held her position for three years before being permanently removed – sat down with filmmakers for her first interview involving the 2022 scandal to address the claims multitudes of contestants accused her of.

“I want tell them that I actually commend them for using their voice and coming together,” the 2008 Miss Texas winner, who appeared stiff throughout her interview, told filmmakers of The New York Times and FX documentary.

“It shows that if we unify and work together, how it can amplify your voice,” Stewart continued, as she often glanced toward her lawyer, Nathan Sheffield, off-camera. “But they used it for the wrong reason.” Crystle Stewart, 42, (pictured in 2008) has accused the Miss USA Class of 2022 of using their voice for the “wrong reason” after they accused her of rigging the competition in favor of R’Bonney Gabriel. “I want tell them that I actually commend them for using their voice and coming together.

Read more:

nypost »

Here's What 22 Celebrities Who've Been Famous Forever Looked Like At Age 22I seriously can't believe how long some of these stars have been famous.

How Miss USA Was Crowned in ChaosOur new documentary explores the recent allegations that shook the legacy institution and questions whether the pageant has outlived its relevance.

Miss USA 2023: How to Watch & Stream for FreeThe 72nd annual Miss USA pageant airs on the CW on Friday (Sept. 29).

Where to watch the 72nd Miss USA Pageant live: Time, channel, how to stream for freeThe 72nd annual Miss USA pageant will air live on The CW channel Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Here's how to stream online, without cable.

'How to Fix a Pageant': Miss USA Doc Reveals Eye-Opening AllegationsIn the FX documentary How to Fix a Pageant, former Miss USA contestants allege everything from sexual harassment by its VP to rigging

Utah's Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023Noelia Voigt of Utah was crowned the new Miss USA in Reno, Nevada, at the culmination of the 2023 pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday night, broadcast live on the CW Network. Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii placed as first-runner-up.