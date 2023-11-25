Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Arizona Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured at a federal prison in Arizona. The attack occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has had security issues and staffing shortages. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the assault and stated that the inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No employees were harmed, and visiting at the facility has been suspended





