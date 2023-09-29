Former Massachusetts funeral home hits the market amid warnings it’s ‘probably haunted’

A former funeral home in Massachusetts has hit the market, but buyers are being warned that the property is “probably haunted.” The home was built for a single family, but it has been run as a funeral home since 1948. The dwelling has been listed for $769,000, said Fox 5.

“If you’re a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single-family home,” the real estate listing states.

It continues, “If you’re looking for a uniquely different home with plenty of space — this is not to be missed.” The “beautifully impressive” property is 5,188 square feet.The first floor is made up of multiple large rooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

“If you’re a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single-family home,” the real estate listing states. The second floor showcases all three bedrooms, one full and two half bathrooms, two kitchens, and other living spaces. headtopics.com

The property easily could be converted back into a single-family home, the listing also indicated, since it features “cozy sunlit porches” and “washer/dryer hookups.”

Read more:

nypost »

Former Massachusetts funeral home is listed for sale: 'Probably haunted'The Turgeon Funeral Home in Millbury, Massachusetts, has hit the market for $769,000 — but beware: The for-sale sign on the lawn says the property is 'probably haunted.'

16 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven'tYour mattress, for starters.

One Narcissistic Trait You Probably Haven't Heard OfNarcissists share a surprising deficit, study says.

China's factory activity probably steadied in September - Reuters poll By ReutersChina's factory activity probably steadied in September - Reuters poll

3 reasons you probably don't need to water in OctoberOctober usually requires no irrigation to keep lawns healthy and still looking good going into winter. Here are three reasons why you probably don't need to water at all in October:

Delta CEO says airline will modify SkyMiles changes: 'Probably went too far'Delta Air Lines said it is rethinking the overhaul of its loyalty program after receiving feedback from customers. It's now planning on making modifications.