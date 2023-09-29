Former Massachusetts funeral home hits the market amid warnings it’s ‘probably haunted’

A former funeral home in Massachusetts has hit the market, but buyers are being warned that the property is “probably haunted.” The home was built for a single family, but it has been run as a funeral home since 1948. The dwelling has been listed for $769,000, said Fox 5.
“If you’re a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single-family home,” the real estate listing states.
It continues, “If you’re looking for a uniquely different home with plenty of space — this is not to be missed.” The “beautifully impressive” property is 5,188 square feet.The first floor is made up of multiple large rooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
“If you’re a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single-family home,” the real estate listing states. The second floor showcases all three bedrooms, one full and two half bathrooms, two kitchens, and other living spaces. headtopics.com
The property easily could be converted back into a single-family home, the listing also indicated, since it features “cozy sunlit porches” and “washer/dryer hookups.”